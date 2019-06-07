Neymar gives evidence to Brazilian authorities denying rape allegation

Brazil star accused by a woman of rape in a Paris hotel in May

Neymar: the Brazilian soccer player leaves the police station after testifying in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Photograph: Lucas Landau/Reuters

Neymar: the Brazilian soccer player leaves the police station after testifying in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Photograph: Lucas Landau/Reuters

 

Football star Neymar has given evidence for almost two hours in Brazil in an investigation linked to a woman’s rape allegation against him.

The Brazilian football confederation reported earlier that Neymar had received a subpoena to speak to authorities about his posting on social media of images and messages of the accuser without her authorisation in possible violation of her online privacy.

Neymar arrived at Rio de Janeiro’s police headquarters to give evidence. He spoke to journalists afterwards at the station but did not provide any details about his evidence in the cybercrime case.

“I only want to thank the support and messages that everybody sent,” said the player, who was using crutches because of his injured right ankle.

Neymar is expected to speak to authorities in the next few days about the rape allegation, which is being investigated separately in Sao Paulo, where the woman filed a formal complaint with police.

The complaint alleges the Brazilian international raped her in a Paris hotel room on May 15th. A doctor gave a statement to Sao Paulo police on Thursday about his medical examination of the accuser.

Neymar, who plays in the French capital for Paris St-Germain, denies any wrongdoing. After word of the woman’s allegation became known, he shared social media posts meant to show the accuser had sent him friendly messages after the alleged rape.

Neymar injured his ankle in a friendly against Qatar on Wednesday held as a warm-up for the Copa America tournament. The accuser, Najila Trindade, a 26-year-old model, made her first public comments about her charge this week, telling two Brazilian television stations that Neymar raped her and engaged in “aggression”, or physical violence.

She told the SBT channel that Neymar became aggressive after she refused to have unprotected sex with him. She said the player had sex with her despite her refusal and hit her repeatedly.

“I said ‘Stop it, stop it, stop it’. He did not communicate, he just acted,” Ms Trindade said.

Her lawyer, Danilo Garcia de Andrade, said Ms Trindade is suffering “threats, she is taking medicines, she has problems sleeping and of course she is scared”.

He did not say what kind of threats she received or who they were coming from. A video emerged on social media on Thursday night that appears to show Neymar and his accuser in a physical altercation. It is unclear how or when the video was made.

Neymar da Silva Santos, Neymar’s father and agent, said the new video is evidence that his son was set up by Ms Trindade. She denied that during her TV appearances, saying “I wouldn’t expose myself this way to take money from Neymar. There is no logic, there is no sense.”

One of her lawyers said she will give evidence in Sao Paulo on Friday.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.