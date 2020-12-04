Fifa make no allowance for minors moving from Republic of Ireland to British clubs

World governing body amends rules to allow players to move within UK jurisdictions

Updated: 37 minutes ago

 

Fifa has amended its rules to ensure that 16- and 17-year-old players will be allowed to move within the four football jurisdictions of Britain after the process of Brexit is completed on January 1st, 2021.

No allowance was made at Friday’s council meeting for minors from the Republic of Ireland to move to Britain, however, the firmest indication yet that the federation does not intend to make such an exception.

“Acknowledging that the United Kingdom – one state with four separate FIFA member associations – will be leaving the European Union, the Council approved an amendment to the regulations to avoid situations in which minors would be unable to transfer within the same state,” said the game’s governing body in a statement on Friday.

“This amendment will apply generally to all situations where there are more than one association in the territory of a country and it will allow the transfer of players aged between 16 and 18 between those associations.”

Between 30 and 50 players aged 16 or 17 are believed to move from the Republic of Ireland to English and, to a lesser extent, Scottish academies each year and there is widespread concern that preventing players travelling until the age of 18 would severely impact on their chances of establishing themselves with the bigger clubs. Legal experts have suggested, however, that such a restriction would be likely to be challenged in the courts.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.