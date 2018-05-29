FA backs Raheem Sterling amid controversy over tattoo

The Football Association has expressed its support for Raheem Sterling amid scrutiny of the England forward’s gun tattoo.

Tuesday’s edition of The Sun made ripples as the front page focused on the 23-year-old’s latest piece of body art.

Sterling is currently preparing for the World Cup with the England squad at St George’s Park, where he made a swift response via an Instagram Stories post on Monday night.

The Manchester City forward wrote: “When I was 2 my father died from being gunned down to death I made a promise to myself I would never touch a gun in my life time, I shoot with my right foot so it has a deeper meaning N still unfinished.”

The FA underlined its support for Sterling on Tuesday afternoon, with a spokesperson saying: “We all support Raheem Sterling and acknowledge the honest and heartfelt account he gave via Instagram last night.

“He and the rest of the squad are focused solely on preparing for the forthcoming World Cup.”