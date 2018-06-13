Added Time: a World Cup jamboree special

Emmet Malone has the latest from Russia, Mary Hannigan on Flintoff and Rasputin

 

Nothing like a meltdown from one of the favourites to kick a World Cup into gear so muchos gracias to Spain for sacking their coach just over 48 hours before their opening game. Emmet Malone joins us from Sochi to bring the lowdown on everything on the ground, ahead of the big kick-off on Thursday night.

Mary Hannigan is in studio with her take on the world’s greatest sporting jamboree, covering all the latest on Freddie Flintoff, Rasputin, Martin ‘n’ Roy and whether it’s okay to quite actually like England and wish them well this time around.

That loveable bunch of rogues Fifa are having their moment, with rivers of cash flowing their way on the back of the World Cup. But as Laura Slattery from our business staff tells us, just not quite as many rivers as was previously the case, due to the growing toxicity of the brand since Brazil 2014.

All this to tide you over until the glory of Russia v Suadi Arabia in your Added Time World Cup preview with Malachy Clerkin and Pat Nugent.

If you are listening via the Irish Times app, please click here.

Listen and subscribe via the links below:

Itunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/added-time-the-irish-times-sports-podcast/id1341682574?mt=2

RSS: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:321147785/sounds.rss

Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/the-irish-times-sports-podcast

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/irishtimes-sportspodcast

