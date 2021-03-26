Aaron Connolly out of Ireland’s clash with Luxembourg

Aaron Connolly has been ruled out of Ireland’s World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg on Saturday.

The Brighton forward had been struggling with a rib injury at his club recently and was substituted just after the hour mark in the 3-2 defeat to Serbia on Wednesday. His withdrawal in Belgrade was due to cramp but the FAI have confirmed that he has left the international squad and returned to his club.

Stephen Kenny was already without Darren Randolph, Caoimhin Kelleher, John Egan, James McCarthy, Callum O’Dowda, Conor Hourihane, Kevin Long and Jack Byrne but Connolly’s absence will be a fresh blow as Ireland go in search of their first win under the new manager.

James Collins and Shane Long - who both came on in Belgrade - will be in line to start up front for what is a must-win clash in Dublin.

