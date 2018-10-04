Gareth Bale has been included in Wales squad

He missed midweek Champions League match but ‘expects to play on the weekend’
Wales attacker Gareth Bales in action for Real Madrid. Photograph: Getty Images

Wales talisman Gareth Bale has been included in Ryan Giggs’ squad for the matches against Spain and the Republic of Ireland despite missing Real Madrid’s midweek Champions League defeat through injury.

Bale is named in a 25-man squad which also includes Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey, who was given special dispensation to miss his side’s Europa League appointment with Qarabag on Thursday as his wife is expecting twins.

Midfielder Joe Ledley and defender Tom Lockyer are ruled out, while George Thomas and Jazz Richards come in.

Speaking about Real forward Bale, boss Giggs said: “He had a little groin strain.

“The scan has come back clear and he expects to play on the weekend.”

