Wolves accept Tottenham’s £15m offer for Ireland full back Matt Doherty

Wolves have accepted Tottenham’s £15 million (€16.8 million) offer for Ireland international Matt Doherty and the right back is due for a medical this weekend ahead of the move.

Doherty wanted the switch after 10 years at Molineux and is expected to complete the deal in the next few days.

His imminent arrival at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium means Serge Aurier will be allowed to leave this summer.

Doherty has been at Molineux since joining from Bohemians in 2010 and has played 302 games, scoring 28 times. The Dublin club will receive a windfall from the transfer after agreeing a sell-on clause that will see them receive 10 per cent of any profit on the deal.

The 28-year-old will be Spurs’ third summer signing after Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg joined for £20 million from Southampton and Joe Hart moved on a free transfer.

Jose Mourinho needed to strengthen at right back after Kyle Walker-Peters’s move to Southampton earlier this month.

Wolves boss Nuno is aiming to evolve the squad, which finished seventh in the Premier League for the second straight season last term.

The club remain in talks with Arsenal for Ainsley Maitland-Niles as Nuno looks for versatile players, especially with wing-back Jonny out long-term with a serious knee injury.