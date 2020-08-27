Tottenham Hotspur close in on Ireland defender Matt Doherty

Tottenham Hotspur are close to signing Ireland international Matt Doherty from Wolves, with a deal for the right back expected to be agreed at €13.5 million plus a potential €5.6 million in add-ons.

Doherty’s arrival at Spurs would clear the way for the departure of Serge Aurier, who is wanted by AC Milan, Bayer Leverkusen and Monaco. Tottenham were keen to secure a replacement for the Ivory Coast international before allowing him to leave with Doherty identified as a preferred target for the head coach, José Mourinho, after his excellent performances for Wolves last season.

The Republic of Ireland international has been at Molineux since 2010, when he was signed from Bohemians as a teenager. Having made more than 300 appearances the 28-year-old, who recently changed representation to the super-agent Jorge Mendes, has been part of two promotions with Wolves and excelled in the Europa League campaign last season but was keen to join Tottenham.

The move would provide a huge boost to the finances of Bohemians, the club he left for Wolves in 2010 after brought into the senior squad in order to feature in a friendly between the two sides so that Mick McCarthy could see him play.

Wolves are reported to have paid the Dalymount outfit £75,000 for the then teenager but the deal also included a provision that the League of Ireland side would receive 10 per cent on any profit made on a future sale, a deal that would effectively double their turnover for the year.

Aurier has been a regular starter under Mourinho having been signed by his predecessor, Mauricio Pochettino, from Paris Saint-Germain in 2017. It is understood Spurs would like to recoup the £23 million they paid for the Ivory Coast player if possible although the AC Milan sporting director, Fredric Massara, described Aurier as “an excellent player” but insisted he is not a “priority” signing.

Spurs have already sold the young right back Kyle Walker-Peters to Southampton this summer having also completed the signings of Pierre-Emile Højbjerg and Joe Hart. Wolves remain in talks with Arsenal about a deal for Ainsley Maitland-Niles, who is closing on a £20 million move to Molineux.

Manchester City have all but signed Diego Rosa, Gremio’s 17-year-old midfielder. He is expected to be loaned to one of the City Football Group’s European clubs: Girona, a second division Spanish side, and the Belgian First Division B team Lommel. – Guardian