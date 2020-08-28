Thiago Silva becomes Chelsea’s fifth summer signing

Brazil centre-back Thiago Silva has completed his free transfer move to Chelsea from Paris St Germain.

The 35-year-old has signed a one-year Stamford Bridge contract, with the club holding the option of adding another 12 months.

Silva’s addition will help manager Frank Lampard restructure his defence and follows Wednesday’s £50million capture of England left-back Ben Chilwell from Leicester.

Silva’s eight years in France ended with PSG’s 1-0 Champions League final defeat by Bayern Munich, and the Blues have since moved quickly to tie up a deal for the 89-cap Brazil international.

“We are delighted to be able to add a player of Thiago Silva’s proven world-class credentials to our squad,” said Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia.

“Having performed at the highest level for many years, we have no doubt his experience and quality will complement the many exciting talents we already have here.

Eberechi Eze has joined Crystal Palace from QPR. Photograph: Shaun Botterill/Getty

“Thiago will be an excellent fit and we hope he can add some new trophies to his impressive list of honours.”

Silva’s age profile represents a clear departure from Chelsea’s usual protocol of focusing major signings on players edging towards or already in the prime of their careers.

But Lampard’s desire for a leader at the heart of his defensive reshuffle has proved critical in the cool-headed Brazil stopper’s arrival.

The vastly-experienced Silva wasted no time in marking out his desire for trophies on his Stamford Bridge switch.

“I am so happy to be joining Chelsea, I am delighted to be a part of Frank Lampard’s exciting squad for next season and I’m here to challenge for honours,” said Silva.

“See you soon Chelsea fans, I look forward to playing at Stamford Bridge very soon.”

Meanwhile Crystal Palace have completed the signing of Eberechi Eze from QPR for an initial £16million.

England Under-21 forward Eze fired 14 goals in 46 QPR appearances last term, and has now joined Palace for a fee that could rise as high as £20million.