Arsenal coach Emery says contract impasse will not hit Ramsey’s form

It is believed Wales midfielder is set to leave at the end of the current season, with no new deal agreed
Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey: some reports suggest the parties cannot agree on a new wage. Photograph: Getty Images

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey: some reports suggest the parties cannot agree on a new wage. Photograph: Getty Images

 

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery believes Aaron Ramsey’s performances will not be affected by his contract impasse.

Press Association Sport understands the Wales midfielder is set to leave at the end of the current season, with no new deal agreed between Ramsey and the Premier League club.

Emery, whose side welcome Watford to the Emirates Stadium on Saturday looking for a seventh straight win in all competitions, would not be drawn on whether he wanted Ramsey to stay.

With Emery working as head coach, unlike the more autonomous role of predecessor Arsène Wenger, he is less involved in transfer dealings and contract negotiations. But he does feel Ramsey, who joined the Gunners from Cardiff in 2008, will remain focused on putting in his best performances for the club before his apparent exit next summer.

Asked if Ramsey’s contract situation could affect his performances, Emery replied: “I think not. I want to have also the best preparation for him, for his mentality and for his quality to give us our best performance to help us to win. I spoke this question, this situation, in the pre-season and now it is the same.

Individual situations

“Each player, they have their individual situations with their contracts and this is one thing – for me today is not the day to speak a lot. It is enough that we are speaking about individual players like Aaron Ramsey, he is an important player, and on Saturday he will be helping the team with his performance.”

Emery also appeared to defend Ramsey’s decision to seek a deal elsewhere, with some reports suggesting the two parties could not agree on a new wage.

“The career for the footballer is very short,” the Spaniard said. “They are professionals for 10 ,12 or 15 years, but not more, and they need to take the best performance and also work very hard in these years for their future and their family’s future.

“Now I am sure the best for us and the best for him is to take this opportunity to do the best performance each match, to show everyone their best quality.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.