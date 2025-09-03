Bray Wanderers sold to new consortium

Bray Wanderers FC have confirmed the sale of the club to a new consortium led by Malachy Burke, JB Gough and David Goldstein.

The club’s chair Tony Richardson, who has held the role since 2021 when the club merged with Cabinteely FC, will also “continue to be involved going forward as a partner”, a statement on Wednesday morning read.

Bray compete in the League of Ireland First Division, where they currently sit third behind leaders Dundalk and second-place Cobh.

The club said the sale “marks a new chapter” as they look to strengthen on-field performance, “deepen community engagement and invest in long term growth”.

Burke added: “We are honoured to take on the responsibility of leading Bray Wanderers into its next chapter.

“This club holds a special place in the hearts of its management, staff, volunteers, players and supporters, and we will work tirelessly to ensure that it remains a source of pride for the community.”

The club statement said the outgoing ownership has confidence in the new leadership and their vision for the club’s future. “We are delighted to pass the torch to Malachy, JB and David, whose ambition for the club aligns perfectly with the vision we have strived to create over the last several years,” said Richardson. “We believe the club is in excellent hands.”

The club’s statement concluded: “Bray Wanderers Football Club has always been a place to witness the future – and that future has never looked brighter.”