Watford sack manager Marco Silva after one win in 11

Watford have sacked manager Marco Silva, saying the “unwarranted approach” from Premier League rivals Everton was “the catalyst” for the decision.

The Portuguese had been a target for the Toffees earlier in the campaign after an excellent start, but a run of one win in 11 matches has now cost him his job.

A statement from the club on Sunday morning read: “This has been a difficult decision and one not taken lightly. The club is convinced the appointment of Silva was the right one and had it not been for the unwarranted approach by a Premier League rival for his services we would have continued to prosper under his leadership.”

“The catalyst for this decision is that unwarranted approach, something which the board believes has seen a significant deterioration in both focus and results to the point where the long-term future of Watford FC has been jeopardised.

“For the security and success of the football club, the board believes it has to make a change.

“The club will seek to make a swift appointment and there will be no further comment until that appointment has been made.”