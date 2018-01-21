Watford sack manager Marco Silva after one win in 11

Club cite ‘unwarranted approach’ from Everton as being ‘the catalyst’ for decision
Watford have sacked manager Marco Silva. Photograph: Oli Scarff/AFP

Watford have sacked manager Marco Silva. Photograph: Oli Scarff/AFP

 

Watford have sacked manager Marco Silva, saying the “unwarranted approach” from Premier League rivals Everton was “the catalyst” for the decision.

The Portuguese had been a target for the Toffees earlier in the campaign after an excellent start, but a run of one win in 11 matches has now cost him his job.

A statement from the club on Sunday morning read: “This has been a difficult decision and one not taken lightly. The club is convinced the appointment of Silva was the right one and had it not been for the unwarranted approach by a Premier League rival for his services we would have continued to prosper under his leadership.”

“The catalyst for this decision is that unwarranted approach, something which the board believes has seen a significant deterioration in both focus and results to the point where the long-term future of Watford FC has been jeopardised.

“For the security and success of the football club, the board believes it has to make a change.

“The club will seek to make a swift appointment and there will be no further comment until that appointment has been made.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.