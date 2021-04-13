Supporters will need negative test to attend Carabao Cup final

Supporters wishing to attend the Carabao Cup final on April 25th will need to provide proof of a negative lateral flow coronavirus test within 24 hours of the match.

Manchester City and Tottenham will each be given 2,000 tickets for the game at Wembley, and on Tuesday morning published details of the protocols fans will need to follow.

Fans will need to send off for a PCR Covid-19 test to take at home as close as possible to the game, and take another test within five days after the match.

They will also need to travel to a lateral flow testing site for a further test before the match.

Proof of a negative result from that lateral flow test would be needed to gain entry to Wembley and also to access either of the public transport options being provided for travel to London from the north-west.

The match will be the first outdoor sports event with supporters of the teams involved in attendance this year. The FA Cup semi-final between Leicester and Southampton will welcome in 4,000 spectators but these will be a mixture of local residents and key workers from the area around Wembley.

It is expected that a similar system of testing will be implemented for that match as well.