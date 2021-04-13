Allardyce angry with VAR after ‘human error’ denies another goal

West Bromwich Albion manager Sam Allardyce said the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system needs to be overhauled after his team were controversially denied a goal in Monday’s 3-0 Premier League victory over Southampton.

West Brom’s Mbaye Diagne thought he had scored the opener in the fourth minute but his header was ruled out for offside. The VAR system was unable to draw a conclusion and stuck with the on-field decision.

Asked by reporters if he thought the system was in danger of becoming a laughing stock, Allardyce said: “I’m afraid so.

“The decision was wrong. We got the angle - there are 16 cameras at least here and we got the angle clear on our screens - they came to the wrong decision because of human error.”

VAR was brought into the league last season, but it is unpopular with many top-flight managers following a number of contentious calls, with growing concern about the time to make decisions and the precision with which offsides are judged.

On Sunday, Manchester United were furious after being denied a goal at Tottenham Hotspur following the intervention of VAR, with Scott McTominay deemed to have fouled Son Heung-min in the build-up.

Allardyce said the input of all of the game’s stakeholders was required during a review of the system to prevent any further controversy.

“The reflection on VAR can be done at the end of the season and all parties should have an influential input into how VAR goes forward,” Allardyce said.

“That needs to be from the Professional Footballers’ Association, League Managers Association, Premier League and the Football Association.

“There are too many of us not being given an opportunity to express how to make it better.”

West Brom are still deep in relegation trouble despite their second consecutive win - they are 19th on 24 points, eight points from safety with seven games remaining - and next travel to meet third-placed Leicester City on Thursday.