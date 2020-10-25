Southampton stop Everton in their tracks at St Mary’s

Southampton 2 Everton 0

A year on from the infamous 9-0 home shellacking by Leicester, this was stirring evidence of Southampton’s impressive transformation under Ralph Hasenhüttl, whose side ended Everton’s unbeaten start to the season as fine goals by James Ward-Prowse and Che Adams brought Carlo Ancelotti’s side back down to earth with a bump. Everton were insipid from the moment they fell behind and Lucas Digne’s red card for appearing to stamp on Kyle Walker-Peters’ achilles with 20 minutes to play compounded a frustrating trip south. For Saints, this was the closest thing to a complete performance.

With 39 minutes played, Stuart Armstrong, the beneficiary of Adams’s endeavour and awareness, thought he had added a third. At that point Ancelotti removed his hands from the pockets of his royal blue trench coat and made his feelings known, berating Jordan Pickford for failing to hoover up the initial pass downfield to Adams, always a willing runner. Pickford argued there was no such problem and, as it happened, the assistant referee flagged for offside and the goal was disallowed, but it was an episode symbolic of the kind of chaos that ensued as Southampton carved Everton open.

Ancelotti revealed James Rodríguez had barely trained this week after sustaining a knock against Liverpool last weekend and, while he looked undercooked here, that was the least of the Italian’s concerns. Everton were two goals down inside 35 minutes, with Ward-Prowse arrowing in across Pickford after collecting a weighted pass by Danny Ings before Adams doubled Southampton’s advantage after hammering in at the back post. Ings again turned provider, scooting away from Ben Godfrey and Yerry Mina before hanging a cross towards the back post, where Ward-Prowse was waiting unmarked. But Adams, too, was lurking and, with the Everton defence gone walkabout, he smashed in via a Gylfi Sigurdsson deflection.

Lucas Digne is shown a red card during Southampton’s win over Everton. Photograph: Frank Augstein/EPA

Ancelotti tweaked personnel at the interval, introducing Bernard in place of Alex Iwobi, one of three substitutes from the Merseyside derby promoted to the starting lineup. They knew they would miss the suspended Richarlison – they are yet to win a Premier League game without him – and the isolated Dominic Calvert-Lewin cut an aloof figure aside from an initial spurt, but it was the absence of Séamus Coleman, who was forced off against Liverpool, that badly told. Godfrey again deputised at right-back but the £25m signing from Norwich never looked comfortable. Twenty-eight seconds into the second half, Everton were fortunate not to trail by a bigger margin after Adams, slipped inside the channel, comfortably eluded Godfrey but the striker dawdled before getting a shot away.

At least Godfrey tried to atone for errors, racing back to regain possession after losing the ball upfield early in the second half. The body language of Digne and Sigurdsson, who had the captain’s armband until being withdrawn on the hour, was not so reassuring. Everton’s whole performance was lukewarm at best. Sigurdsson came close to opening the scoring after a swerving shot from distance skidded off the top of the Southampton crossbar, cutting inside after collecting a Rodríguez pass, causing a chorus of gasps among the Everton dignitaries and substitutes scattered across the stand.

Everton’s appetite appeared to wane but Southampton were relentless and strode forward with the tempo the animated Hasenhüttl conducts on the touchline. The Southampton manager had said “if you want to be lion, you have to fight with the lions‚” and Hasenhüttl was the alpha male, bouncing around the technical area to roar his players on, yelping in disbelief as Armstrong’s cross somehow eluded Ings in the six-yard box. It was a similar story in the first half, when Redmond dragged wide after meeting a cross by Ryan Bertrand, again overlooked by Gareth Southgate this month. Moments later, a Bertrand cross pinballed around the Everton penalty area before Michael Keane eventually averted the danger after Walker-Peters recycled possession. But that was just the start of things to come. - Guardian