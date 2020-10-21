Mason Greenwood warned by Man United about discipline

Young striker’s late timekeeping has been an issue as well as recent incident in Iceland

Updated: 55 minutes ago
Jamie Jackson

Mason Greenwood has been warned by Manchester United about his discipline. Photo: Oli Scarff - Pool/Getty Images

Mason Greenwood has been warned by Manchester United about his discipline. Photo: Oli Scarff - Pool/Getty Images

 

Mason Greenwood has been warned regarding his discipline by Manchester United, with the 19-year-old’s late timekeeping a particular issue.

The forward has failed to report promptly on a number of occasions recently and so has been reminded of his responsibilities.

Greenwood, who enjoyed a breakthrough season of 17 goals last season, was not in Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s squad for United’s past two matches. These were the 4-1 win at Newcastle on Saturday and the 2-1 victory against Paris Saint-Germain in their opening Champions League group game on Tuesday.

Before the win in Paris, Solskjær was asked whether it was correct that Greenwood was not in the squad because of an off-field issue. The manager denied this and stated Greenwood had a “niggle”. Although it is understood the player has had a minor problem, he was also censured regarding his tardiness.

Greenwood is considered one of the brightest prospects to emerge from United’s academy so Solskjær will be intent that the forward retains focus.

The warning from United follows Greenwood being sent home last month from Iceland when with England. He and Manchester City’s Phil Foden breached Covid regulations when each invited a woman to a room at the team hotel. – Guardian

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.