Solskjaer wary of the threat of former United old boy Rooney

Derby player-coach will be intent on impressing against his former club

Jamie Jackson

Wayne Rooney and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: shared in many of the glory days as team-mates at Manchester United. Photograph: Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images

Wayne Rooney and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: shared in many of the glory days as team-mates at Manchester United. Photograph: Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images

 

Ole Gunnar Solskjær has warned that Wayne Rooney will want to prove there is “life in an old dog” when facing Manchester United for Derby County in Thursday’s FA Cup fifth round tie.

The 34-year-old left United for Everton in the summer of 2017 after a glittering 13-year career in which he became the club’s record goalscorer with a tally of 253 and claimed 12 major honours. He joined Derby as player-coach in January after a spell at DC United in MLS.

Solskjær is a former United teammate of Rooney and was asked about the danger he poses.

“He’s a threat in and around the box, at set-plays and in this game Wayne will show what he can do – he will want to prove there is still fight in the old dog,” said the manager.

“We’ve got to be on our toes and don’t give him any space in midfield. He’s got that [Paul] Scholesy-like passing range.

“He’s been a fantastic player for Manchester United and he played here for so long, he’s the club’s top scorer, won so many trophies. I don’t think the fans underrated him – everyone appreciates what he did for us. He’s still welcome, still comes to Old Trafford and will get a good reception from our away fans.”

The Norwegian also joked about what would happen if Rooney scores against United.

“Wazza gave absolutely everything for this club but any goal he scores against us will be chalked off his goals tally,” he said.

Rooney, who will face United for a third time, was Solskjær’s son’s favourite footballer when at the club.

“He was Noah’s fave player,” said the 47-year-old. “Not just because what he did as a player but the human being he was in and around the place.”

Paul Pogba, meanwhile, is nearing a return following ankle surgery.

“Paul’s still working with the physios outside and he won’t be training with us full-time until next week and then let’s see how long that will take, he needs time to get his football-fitness back,” Solskjær said.

Liverpool were knocked out of the cup by Chelsea on Tuesday night meaning they cannot now emulate United’s 1999 Treble-winning team. Solskjær, who was a prominent member of that side, believes the feat may never be repeated.

“We hope we’re going to do it again but it’s a difficult task and more or less impossible,” he said. “There are so many good teams around [now], it has changed domestically. It was either us or Arsenal in ’99 and now there’s more of us.”

– Guardian

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.