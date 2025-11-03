Teenager arrested in connection with murder of man in Kildare town

Ryan Gibbons: died in hospital after being attacked in Kildare Town.

Gardaí investigating the suspected one-punch attack that claimed the life of Ryan Weir Gibbons in Kildare last week have arrested a suspect in the case.

The suspect, who is in his late teens, was detained on Monday morning.

The man has been arrested “in connection with the investigation on suspicion of murder” and was being questioned at a Kildare Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

Investigating gardaí have 24 hours to interview the suspect, which can be paused for breaks to rest and for other reasons, before he must be charged or released from custody without charge.

Mr Gibbons, who was in his 20s, was found unresponsive on Magee Terrace, off Curragh Road, in the centre of Kildare Town, at about 3.15am on October 26th.

He was brought to Naas General Hospital where he died last Thursday.

The victim suffered severe head injuries, including a suspected bleed to the brain.

It is understood Mr Gibbons was attacked following an incident on a bus earlier with a group of young men. One line of investigation is that the dead man had asked the group to stop making noise as they all travelled to Kildare Town on the same bus.

However, while Mr Gibbons, who was originally from Dublin, and the teenagers alighted the bus at different stops, their paths then crossed at Magee Terrace in the town and the fatal attack occurred.

It is understood the deceased fell to the ground and hit his head. The teenagers at the scene tried to aid him when they realised he had been knocked unconscious.

The suspect in the case, who has no previous convictions, then presented himself to gardaí, informing them he was at the scene when Mr Gibbons was found.

However, gardaí do not believe that man’s initial version of accounts was truthful and in recent days they had been planning to arrest him for questioning under caution.

Mr Gibbons was living at Connagh Green, Kildare Town, but was originally from the Mulhuddart and Blanchardstown areas of west Dublin.

His death notice said he was predeceased by his sister, Katie, and was “sadly missed by his loving parents Elaine and Edward, brother Andrew and his partner Habiba and sister Nicole”.