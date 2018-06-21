Rashford set to replace Sterling as Southgate shows no mercy

England manager looks to be picking on merit as he rotates forwards for Panama

Dominic Fifield

Marcus Rashford is set to start for England against Panama. Photograph: George Licovski/EPA

Marcus Rashford is set to start for England against Panama. Photograph: George Licovski/EPA

 

At least the signals are that Gareth Southgate’s national set-up is run as a meritocracy. Raheem Sterling had spent the build-up to this tournament as England’s match-winner elect, one of a handful of players in an inexperienced squad who had tasted life at a World Cup and a Premier League title winner who had dazzled with Manchester City. The sense was these were to be his finals. They may still be yet.

But, in a group where everyone is hungry to impress, every quiet performance jeopardises the next involvement. Sterling had shown flashes of his quality in the friendly win over Nigeria at Wembley but Marcus Rashford had scored a memorable goal from distance and tormented his opposing full-backs on the flanks when granted his own run-out against Costa Rica in Leeds. Even on Monday against Tunisia Sterling’s partnership with Harry Kane had rarely fired and, confidence perhaps rocked by a miss at the far post, his display rather petered out. The man who replaced him could run at tiring legs, and did so with relish. Rashford has earned his chance from the start.

Maybe Sterling can have a similar impact if flung on late in Nizhny Novgorod. At present, he needs some luck in front of goal to reignite his career in the national team and remind the world of his qualities. It has been so long – 21 matches stretching back to October 2015 – since he last registered for his country, and his two international goals from 39 caps have come in home games against the dubious might of Lithuania and Estonia. There is simply no real weight of form behind him at present to make him untouchable.

So many of his 23 goals for City last term had been the culmination of incisive, intricate moves which had left opponents gasping as they attempted to keep up, and were scored by a player darting in from the flank. He was as slippery as any of the forward-thinking talents, and he invariably went untracked while darting in for his tap in. But England, for all their upturn in panache and possession under Southgate, will not create as many opportunities as the Premier League champions. They need to take what they create.

Marcus Rashford replaced Raheem Sterling in England’s 2-1 win over Tunisia. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty
Marcus Rashford replaced Raheem Sterling in England’s 2-1 win over Tunisia. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty

In truth, Sterling has never looked entirely comfortable in national colours as a No 10. At present, they need someone more ruthless alongside the captain. Rashford has hardly been prolific for his country as yet, but he has started only eight of his 20 caps. The rest have been cameos, and that display against Costa Rica – fellow Central Americans – suggested he can hit the ground running on his first World Cup start. His instincts are those of a central striker.

As for Sterling, the temptation is to think this is the time for Pippa Grange, a psychologist and the head of people and team development at the English Football Association, who is with the team in Russia, to earn her money. The same player had been substituted at half-time in the second game at Euro 2016, with England losing 1-0 to Wales at the time, and there would inevitably be concerns his confidence could be damaged by leaving him out.

Yet the 23-year-old is tough. He has been through far worse than this, not least in the buildup to this tournament whether it was time-keeping or a tattoo that drew him into focus, and will believe he can swiftly recover his place in the starting lineup and showcase his talent.

Sooner rather than later, Sterling will be back.

(Guardian service)

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.