France grind past Peru and into the World Cup last-16

Los Incas supporters take over Yekaterinburg but Kylian Mbappé ends their dream
Kylian Mbappe celebrates his winner against Peru with Antoine Griezmann. Catherine Ivill/Getty

Kylian Mbappe celebrates his winner against Peru with Antoine Griezmann. Catherine Ivill/Getty

 

France 1 Peru 0

Kylian Mbappe became France’s youngest scorer at a World Cup when he earned Les Bleus a 1-0 win against Peru in their second Group C game, sending the South Americans out of the tournament on Thursday.

The 19-year-old Mbappe tapped in after Olivier Giroud’s shot looped over goalkeeper Pedro Gallese when it took a deflection off a defender in the 34th minute of a high-intensity match.

Peru, in their first World Cup finals since 1982, played boldly and had their best chance five minutes into the second half when Pedro Aquinho’s fierce shot hit the post.

France will need a draw against Denmark in their last game to top the group after the Danes were held 1-1 by Australia earlier on Thursday.

Emmet Malone’s match report from Yekaterinburg will follow.

