No excuses from Mourinho as he criticises players’ attitude

‘You can play and lose because the opponent had more quality but not more attitude’
Jose Mourinho, manager of Manchester United looks on during his team’s defeat at John Smith’s Stadium. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho said his players’ attitude in Saturday’s loss to Huddersfield Town was the worst he has seen since taking over at the club.

United fell to a 2-1 defeat by the promoted Yorkshire side, their first loss of the Premier League campaign and one which left them trailing rivals and leaders Manchester City by five points. The defeat follows their fortunate draw away to Liverpool, in which Mourinho’s defensive approach came under much scrutiny.

“I don’t even remember a friendly match where our attitude was so poor. In the second half they tried. They played against an opponent defending and the wind was tremendous. We could have a second goal and a draw but it would have been an undeserved draw,” he said.

“I feel really disappointed and if I was a Manchester United supporter, not a manager, I would be really disappointed because I think you can play and lose because the opponent had more quality but not because the opponent had more attitude. So I am really disappointed,” he said.

The United boss said Huddersfield, who had not won in the Premier League since August, had shown the kind of approach he expected from his own side.

“They played like I like. They played with everything they have, like I like and like it has to be. They played with everything, aggression, desire, motivation, sacrifice and we didn’t. The team that deserved to win won. Simple,” he said.

Asked why United had shown such a poor attitude, Mourinho was non-plussed.

“It was a surprise but it is reality,” he said. “It was a surprise but it happened. For me it is quite easy and simple to say the team that deserved to win won.”

