Former Finn Harps manager Ollie Horgan dies aged 57

Former Finn Harps manager Ollie Horgan has died aged 57 after a short illness.

Horgan had stepped away from his role as assistant manager of Galway United last month for health reasons.

The Galway native was the manager of Finn Harps from November 2013 to November 2022, where he managed them for 354 games. His highlights included a run to the FAI Cup semi-final and promotions to the Premier Division.

He also managed the Republic of Ireland national schoolboy football team and Fanad United in the Ulster Senior League.

Away from football, Horgan was a teacher at St Eunan’s College in Letterkenny, a role he maintained despite his various coaching roles across the country.

Horgan was a popular figure in the League of Ireland community and several teams paid tribute, including Dundalk FC, who called him a “true pillar” of the League of Ireland community.