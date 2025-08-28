Politics

Fianna Fáil MEP Billy Kelleher expected to advance name to run for presidency

Cork politician seeking support of colleagues in parliamentary party in bid for Áras success

Billy Kelleher has been encouraged to run for the presidency. Photograph: Alan Betson
Pat Leahy
Thu Aug 28 2025 - 17:57

Fianna Fáil MEP Billy Kelleher is expected to seek his party’s nomination to contest the presidential election, according to sources with knowledge of his intentions.

Mr Kelleher has begun seeking the support of his colleagues in the parliamentary party, sources close to the Ireland South MEP confirmed.

Taoiseach and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin is expected to set out the process for picking the Fianna Fáil candidate next week, with a parliamentary party meeting likely to happen then, sources said. However, a meeting has yet to be called.

Mr Martin is likely to indicate an opening of nominations for the party’s candidate next week, with a further meeting of the parliamentary party later in September to choose the nominee.

In recent days, there has been intense speculation about the possibility of the former Dublin GAA football manager Jim Gavin seeking the Fianna Fáil nomination.

Mr Gavin has declined to confirm or deny his interest, though senior Fianna Fáil sources say there is growing expectation that he will seek the nomination.

Other likely candidates include the former minister Mary Hanafin, while a variety of other names floated in recent week, including former European Court of Human Rights judge Siofra O’Leary, Northern Irish academic Deirdre Heenan, former minister Eamon Ó Cuiv and former taoiseach Bertie Ahern, are viewed by party insiders as possible, rather than likely.

The entry of Mr Kelleher, however, will pose a significant challenge to any of the potential contenders. He is a former TD, junior minister and an MEP since 2019 who is popular at all levels of the party.

Earlier this week, Mr Kelleher told RTÉ that he had not given any thought to the possibility of running for the presidency. Still, he said that others had contacted him, urging him to consider it.

Pat Leahy

Pat Leahy is Political Editor of The Irish Times