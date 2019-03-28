Alex McLeish could be set for Scotland exit as SFA hold talks

Opening qualifier loss to Kazakhstan has led to speculation that there could be a change

Ewan Murray

Scotland manager Alex McLeish during the Euro 2020 qualifier match against San Marino. Photo: Alexei Filippov/Reuters

Talks between Alex McLeish and the Scottish Football Association on Thursday may well trigger the end of the 60-year-old’s second tenure as Scotland manager.

McLeish, appointed last year, has been under intense pressure since Thursday’s 3-0 Scotland defeat in Kazakhstan. The visiting support subsequently booed for concerted spells of the unconvincing 2-0 win in San Marino on Sunday.

The sense is rising that the Scottish FA will act swiftly to trigger managerial change. Scotland’s next European Championship qualifying fixture is against Cyprus in June. Steve Clarke, in charge of Kilmarnock, would be the early favourite to replace McLeish. – Guardian

