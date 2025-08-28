Champions League: Trent Alexander-Arnold set for Anfield return as Liverpool draw Real Madrid

Trent Alexander-Arnold is set for a swift return to Anfield after Real Madrid were drawn away to Liverpool in the Champions League group stages. Photograph: Thomas Coex/AFP via Getty Images

Trent Alexander-Arnold could face a frosty reception at Anfield while Kevin De Bruyne can expect a hero’s welcome at the Etihad Stadium after the Champions League draw threw up two fascinating reunions.

De Bruyne joined Napoli in June after an emotional end to a 10-year spell at Manchester City which brought 19 major trophies, including six Premier League titles and the Champions League crown in 2022-23.

City will also face Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen, Bodo/Glimt, Galatasaray, Monaco and Villarreal in the league phase, while renewing their recent rivalry in this competition with Madrid with a trip to the Bernabeu.

But Real Madrid’s more eye-catching fixture will see Alexander-Arnold return to boyhood club Liverpool after he left earlier this summer, initially agreeing a free transfer before the Spanish side paid a fee of €10 million to accelerate the move ahead of the Club World Cup.

Many Liverpool fans were left upset that the 26-year-old allowed his contract to run down, and he was booed by some during his final few appearances for the club with which he won two Premier League titles, the Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup among other honours.

The England international has had a difficult start to life in Spain as he battles Dani Carvajal for a place in the side coached by former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso.

Liverpool will also have home fixtures against Atletico Madrid, PSV Eindhoven and Qarabag, and will travel to face Inter Milan, Eintracht Frankfurt, Marseille, and Galatasaray.

Chelsea, back in Europe’s top competition after a couple of seasons away, will host Barcelona, Benfica, Ajax and Pafos, with fixtures away to Bayern Munich, Atalanta, Napoli and Azerbaijani side Qarabag.

A tough draw for Arsenal will see Mikel Arteta’s side host Bayern Munich and former Spurs captain Harry Kane as well as Atletico Madrid, Olympiacos and Kairat Almaty, with fixtures away to Inter Milan, Club Brugge, Slavia Prague and Athletic Bilbao.

The Premier League has a record six teams in the Champions League this season, with Newcastle qualifying from fifth place as a result of the European performance spots, and Tottenham going into the hat as Europa League winners.

Eddie Howe’s Newcastle must travel to face defending champions Paris St-Germain, Bayer Leverkusen, Marseille and Union SG, while Barcelona, Benfica, PSV Eindhoven and Athletic Bilbao are due at St James’ Park.

Tottenham also face a trip to Paris, as well as fixtures away to Eintracht Frankfurt, Bodo/Glimt and Monaco, with home ties against Borussia Dortmund, Villarreal, Slavia Prague and Copenhagen.

As well as Newcastle and Tottenham, PSG’s defence of the trophy includes fixtures at home to Bayern Munich and Atalanta, and trips to face Barcelona, Bayer Leverkusen, Sporting Lisbon and Athletic Bilbao.

The dates for all fixtures are due to be announced by Uefa on Saturday as clubs set out on the road to the final in Budapest on May 30th next year.

Arsenal: (h) v Bayern Munich; (a) v Inter Milan; (h) v Atletico Madrid; (a) v Club Brugge; (h) v Olympiacos; (a) v Slavia Prague; (h) v Kairat Almaty; (a) v Athletic Bilbao.

Chelsea: (h) v Barcelona; (a) v Bayern Munich; (h) v Benfica; (a) v Atalanta; (h) v Ajax; (a) v Napoli; (h) v Pafos; (a) v Qarabag.

Liverpool: (h) v Real Madrid; (a) v Inter Milan; (h) v Atletico Madrid; (a) v Eintracht Frankfurt; (h) v PSV Eindhoven; (a) v Marseille; (h) v Qarabag; (a) v Galatasaray.

Manchester City: (h) v Borussia Dortmund; (a) v Real Madrid; (h) v Bayer Leverkusen; (a) v Villarreal; (h) v Napoli; (a) v Bodo/Glimt; (h) v Galatasaray; (a) v Monaco.

Newcastle United: (h) v Barcelona; (a) v PSG; (h) v Benfica; (a) v Bayer Leverkusen); (h) v PSV Eindhoven; (a) v Marseille); (h) v Athletic Bilbao; (a) v Union SG.