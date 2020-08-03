Man United in talks with Dortmund over €100m deal for Sancho

Sancho left Man City at the age of 17 and is said to be open to the move back home

Ed Aarons, Fabrizio Romano

Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho could be making the move back to England with Manchester United. Photo: Martin Meissner/AP Photo

Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho could be making the move back to England with Manchester United. Photo: Martin Meissner/AP Photo

 

Manchester United are in advanced negotiations with Borussia Dortmund to sign Jadon Sancho for an initial €100m – a fee that would set a transfer record for an English player.

United have been tracking Sancho for some time, with talks over a move for the former Manchester City player having intensified in recent weeks. While there is no agreement yet with Dortmund as it stands, it is understood the German club could accept a deal that would involve United paying the fee in instalments over the next two or three seasons for the England forward, with a further €20m potentially due in performance-related add-ons.

Sancho, who left City at the age of 17 to move to the Bundesliga in 2017 in an effort to secure first-team football, is believed to be open to the move having enjoyed a spectacular season in which he scored 17 league goals and provided 16 assists. He is expected to sign a five-year contract at Old Trafford if United can reach agreement with Dortmund, who are keen to resolve his future as soon as possible to enable them to purchase a replacement.

Having signed Harry Maguire for £85m (€94m) from Leicester last summer, the purchase of Sancho would be the second time United have broken the record for an English player since appointing Ole Gunnar Solskjær as permanent manager. Securing Champions League qualification for next season by finishing third in the Premier League is understood to have been a key factor in Sancho’s desire to return to England after three years in Germany during which he has emerged as one of the best young players in the world.

The 20-year-old was part of England’s Under-17 World Cup-winning squad in 2017 and has 11 senior caps having made his debut under Gareth Southgate in 2018. He would be expected to compete with Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and the emerging star Mason Greenwood for a place in Solskjær’s attack.

Sancho, from Kennington in south London, began his career at Watford before moving to City at the age 14 but never made a first-team appearance for Pep Guardiola’s side. – Guardian

