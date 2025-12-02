Alan Mahon steps down as Ireland assistant manager due to personal reasons

Alan Mahon has stepped down as Carla Ward's assistant coach with the Republic of Ireland women's team. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Alan Mahon has resigned as the assistant coach of the Republic of Ireland senior women’s team, citing personal reasons for the decision.

The former Irish international midfielder was appointed last January to work under new head coach Carla Ward after the FAI decided not to extend the contracts of Eileen Gleeson and Colin Healy.

“I’ve taken the difficult decision to step down from my role with the team due to personal reasons and would like to wish everyone involved the very best of luck,” said Mahon. “I’ve no doubt that this squad has the potential to achieve World Cup qualification and I will be cheering them on in every game.”

FAI director of football John Martin will lead a recruitment process to replace Mahon ahead of the opening World Cup qualifiers in March against France and the Netherlands.

Ward’s management team will continue to include Liverpool assistant coach Amber Whiteley and goalkeeping coach Emma Byrne, who also doubles up as the manager of Lewes FC in the English third tier.

Mahon was seen as a solid replacement for the highly regarded Healy, having worked with the Manchester City women’s side for over 10 years. But he did not link up with the Ireland squad in Spain for last Saturday’s behind-closed-doors friendly against Hungary. Ireland won 3-2 with goals from Abbie Larkin, Kyra Carusa and Denise O’Sullivan.

“I’m a really proud Irishman and I’ve been incredibly fortunate to represent my country as a player and as a coach,” continued Mahon via an FAI statement. “It has been an amazing experience being involved with the Ireland women’s national team with memories and friendships forged that I will hold dearly for the rest of my life.

“I’d like to thank Carla and the FAI for giving me the opportunity to take on the role, which I thoroughly enjoyed.”

Ward added: “Alan was a pleasure to work with and on behalf of everyone connected with the Ireland women’s national team I’d like to acknowledge and thank him for the important work that he did in helping us to secure promotion to League A in the Uefa Nations League.”

Ireland host France on March 3rd before an away trip to the Netherlands on March 7th. ​