Liverpool forward Sadio Mane tests positive for coronavirus

Forward self-isolating and will miss Sunday’s game against Aston Villa

Updated: 8 minutes ago

Liverpool forward is self-isolating after testing positive for coronavirus. Photograph: Jason Cairndruff/EPA

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has tested positive for coronavirus, the club have announced.

Mane is self-isolating with what the club described as “minor symptoms”.

A club statement read: “Sadio Mane has tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently self-isolating according to the necessary guidelines.

“The forward, who started and scored in Monday’s 3-1 victory over Arsenal, has displayed minor symptoms of the virus but feels in good health overall.

“However, like with Thiago Alcantara, Liverpool Football Club are – and will continue to – follow all protocols relating to Covid-19 and Mane will self-isolate for the required period of time.”

Thiago missed the Arsenal game after his own positive test and he and Mane will both be absent for Sunday’s Premier League trip to Aston Villa.

Manager Jürgen Klopp will hope to have both players available when the Reds return to action after the international break for the Merseyside derby at Everton on October 17th.

Mane, 28, has been in fine form this season, scoring both goals in Liverpool’s win over Chelsea before also netting against the Gunners.

His enforced isolation will also affect his international commitments after Mane was named in Senegal’s squad for their upcoming friendlies against Morocco and Mauritania.

