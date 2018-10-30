Leicester confirm Premier League clash with Cardiff will go ahead

Club will play match a week after the tragic helicopter crash at King Power stadium

Paul Wilson

Bhuddhist monks stand in tribute after the Leicester’s owner Thai businessman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, and four other people died when their helicopter crashed as it left the King Power stadium after the match on Saturday. Photo: Eddie Keogh/Reuters

Bhuddhist monks stand in tribute after the Leicester’s owner Thai businessman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, and four other people died when their helicopter crashed as it left the King Power stadium after the match on Saturday. Photo: Eddie Keogh/Reuters

 

Leicester City have made the difficult decision to go ahead with their Premier League fixture at Cardiff on Saturday, following the death of their chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and four others in the helicopter crash after the last league match at the King Power stadium.

A minute’s silence will be observed before kick-off at the Cardiff City stadium and the players will wear black armbands in honour of those who died when a private helicopter carrying Srivaddhanaprabha, two members of his staff and two flight crew came to earth in a fireball hours after Leicester’s match against West Ham.

The tragedy so close to the stadium – the helicopter had been booked to ferry the 60-year-old Thai billionaire to Luton airport – immediately saw supporters and mourners gathering at the scene, and with the King Power turning into a sea of scarves and floral tributes the decision was immediately taken to cancel Tuesday’s home Carabao Cup tie against Southampton.

That match will be rescheduled in due course, but though many at Leicester City remain in a state of shock and bewilderment it was felt that an away game at the weekend probably represents the best opportunity to begin to return to normality, even if emotions are still raw. Cardiff were also involved in conversations with Leicester and the Premier League over the best way to approach Saturday’s game, and the club’s executive director issued a message of support. “Following Saturday evening’s terrible events at the King Power stadium the thoughts and feelings of Leicester City are at the forefront of our minds,” Cardiff’s Ken Choo said. “We will be offering out support to Leicester in any way necessary in respect of this weekend’s fixture.”

Leicester’s City Hall and County Hall will light up in blue this week as part of ongoing tributes to Srivaddhanaprabha and the four other victims, Nusara Suknamaii, Kaveporn Punpare and pilots Eric Swaffer and Izabela Roza Lechowicz. The club have opened a marquee near the stadium where fans and people from the wider community in Leicester can add their names to a book of condolence. It will be open every day from 8am to 10pm “for the foreseeable future”, and anyone unable to visit the King Power can leave a message in an online tribute via the club’s website. The Air Accidents Investigation Branch is continuing with investigations as it tries to establish the cause of Saturday’s tragedy, when the helicopter came down after taking off from the pitch and only just managing to clear the roof of the Leicester stand. – Guardian service

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.