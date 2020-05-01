Kieran Trippier charged with allegedly breaching betting rules

The England international Kieran Trippier has been charged with allegedly breaching the English Football Association’s betting rules.

The 29-year-old, who scored in the 2018 World Cup semi-final against Croatia, has been charged with several alleged breaches during July 2019. That is the same month the Bury-born defender moved from Tottenham to Atlético Madrid for £20m. He has been given until May 18th to respond and has issued a statement denying placing a football-related bet during his professional career.

Trippier said: “I have fully complied with the FA’s investigation over the past several months on a voluntary basis and will continue to do so. I want to make it clear that while a professional footballer, I have at no stage placed any football related bets or received any financial benefit from others betting.”

In a statement, the FA confirmed Trippier “has been charged with misconduct in relation to alleged breaches of The FA’s Betting Rules, specifically in relation to Rule E8(1)(a)(ii) and Rule E8(1)(b), during the period of July 2019.”

Daniel Sturridge was charged with breaching the same two rules before being found guilty of providing his brother with inside information on a potential move from Liverpool to Sevilla in 2018.

Clarifying the rules, the FA said:

- Rule E8(1)(a) states: “A participant shall not bet, either directly or indirectly, or instruct, permit, cause or enable any person to bet on (i) the result, progress, conduct or any other aspect of, or occurrence in or in connection with, a football match or competition; or (ii) any other matter concerning or related to football anywhere in the world, including, for example and without limitation, the transfer of players, employment of managers, team selection or disciplinary matters.”

- Rule E8(1)(b) in the FA’s betting rules states: “Where a participant provides to any other person any information relating to football which the participant has obtained by virtue of his or her position within the game and which is not publicly available at that time, the participant shall be in breach of this rule where any of that information is used by that other person for, or in relation to, betting.”

Trippier played a key role in England’s run to the World Cup semi-finals in Russia although has since lost his regular place in Gareth Southgate’s side. His last international appearance was the European Championship qualifier against Bulgaria in October. The defender has impressed during his debut season in Spain, however, and was part of the Atletico team that knocked the holders, Liverpool, out of the Champions League in March.

Sturridge was charged with 11 betting breaches and ultimately handed a four-month worldwide ban from all football related activities, prompting the end of his spell with Trabzonspor in March. The FA had sought a six-month ban for the former Liverpool striker and successfully appealed against an independent regulatory commission’s decision in July 2019 to suspend Sturridge for six weeks.

- Guardian