Arsenal players allowed to return to training ground on Monday

Players will travel alone, do their individual workout outdoors and return home

Nick Ames

Arsenal’s squad will be allowed back to their London Colney training base for light work from next week. Photograph: PA

Arsenal’s squad will be allowed back to their London Colney training base for light work from next week. Photograph: PA

 

Arsenal’s players will be allowed to work at the club’s London Colney training ground from Monday in a partial re-opening that marks a cautious step towards normality amid the Covid-19 shutdown.

Their return comes with a number of caveats and will not involve group training sessions. Arsenal decided to act after a week in which Granit Xhaka, David Luiz, Nicolas Pépé and Alexandre Lacazette were all reminded of their social distancing responsibilities, with all bar the latter being photographed training or playing in north London parks. The squad will now be able to operate, albeit to strict guidelines, in their usual workplace with a sharply decreased risk of flouting UK government regulations.

A club spokesperson confirmed: “Players will be permitted access to our London Colney training grounds next week. Access will be limited, carefully managed and social distancing will be maintained at all times. All Colney buildings remain closed. Players will travel alone, do their individual workout and return home.”

It is understood that the players will be operating on a strict rota basis, with small groups on site at any one time. The training ground’s 10 pitches, which have been maintained by a skeleton staff over the past six weeks while the complex was officially closed, will be put to full use in order to ensure there is no overcrowding while members of the team work alone. Drills overseen by coaching staff are not yet in Arsenal’s thinking.

While the training ground’s availability to the squad – 44 days after it was shut upon news of Mikel Arteta’s Covid-19 diagnosis – is a positive development it seems borne more of a desire to ensure professional behaviour from players than an indication that football’s return has taken a significant leap forward.

But other clubs may take note, with Tottenham landing themselves in hot water twice recently over workouts held in public spaces. Serge Aurier and Moussa Sissoko apologised after staging a joint fitness session in a park, while José Mourinho admitted he had erred in holding a one-on-one session with Tanguy Ndombele.

- Guardian

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.