Kenny Dalglish latest footballing great to test positive for coronavirus

Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish has tested positive for coronavirus while in hospital for treatment of a different infection, his family have announced.

The 69-year-old was admitted to hospital on Wednesday for a course of intravenous antibiotics and, in line with current procedures, underwent a test for Covid-19 despite displaying no symptoms of the illness. The test was positive and Dalglish, who remains asymptomatic, will remain in hospital for further treatment.

The former Leeds United and England centre half Norman Hunter was also reported on Friday to be in hospital with coronavirus.

A statement released by the Dalglish family read: “Prior to his admission to hospital, Sir Kenny had chosen to voluntarily self-isolate for longer than the advised period together with his family. He would urge everyone to follow the relevant government and expert guidance in the days and weeks ahead.

“He would like to take this opportunity to thank the brilliant NHS staff, whose dedication, bravery and sacrifice should be the focus of the nation’s attention at this extraordinary time.

“He would also ask that they are given the space to do their jobs during what is an extremely challenging time for them and that his own family’s privacy is respected. He looks forward to being home soon. We will provide further updates as and when it is appropriate.” – Guardian service