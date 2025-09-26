Shamrock Rovers look to win title by ending losing streak against Bohemians

Bohemians have beaten Shamrock Rovers three times this season and will try to make it four in a row when the sides meet again in Tallaght on Friday. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Shamrock Rovers could capture a fifth League of Ireland title in six seasons by beating second-place Bohemians at Tallaght Stadium on Friday night (7.45pm, live on Virgin Media Two).

Rovers also need Drogheda United to defeat third-place Derry City at United Park to secure an eighth trophy in seven years under Stephen Bradley, with five matches remaining in the season.

If, however, Derry draw in Drogheda and Rovers take three points off Bohs, the Candystripes will be 12 points behind but could still overtake Rovers with a perfect run of results.

Currently, Rovers are 10 points ahead of Bohs and Derry with a game in hand. They also enjoy far superior goal differences to their rivals, 15 ahead of Bohs and 16 ahead of Derry.

[ Premier Division tableOpens in new window ]

Bohemians have plenty of motivation to complete a clean sweep of four victories in the Dublin derby this season as Alan Reynolds’s side are being hotly pursued by St Patrick’s Athletic, Drogheda and Shelbourne for one of the two Uefa Conference League spots.

The Premier Division winners go into the Champions League qualifiers in July 2026 while the FAI Cup winners enter the Europa League.

If Rovers pull off a league and cup double, the club finishing second in the table rather than the cup runners-up will compete in the Europa League qualifiers next summer. Also, fourth in the league, and not the cup runners-up, get the last Conference League spot.

It would be a substantial feat for Bohs to beat Rovers on four occasions in 2025 following their 1-0 victory in the opening fixture at the Aviva Stadium, a wild 3-2 result in Tallaght on Easter Monday, when teenager Rhys Brennan scored a 96th-minute winner, and a 2-0 win at Dalymount Park in June.

If Derry or Bohs can keep the title race alive, Rovers should confirm their dominance of Irish football by defeating the defending champions Shelbourne on October 10th.

That match was rescheduled to the night before the Republic of Ireland’s World Cup qualifier against Portugal in Lisbon to accommodate the fixture backlog created by both clubs reaching the Conference League group phase.

Rovers open their six-game European campaign away to Sparta Prague next Thursday while Shelbourne welcome Swedish club BK Häcken to Tallaght. Between them, they have already banked a combined €7.5 million in Uefa prize money.

Mathematically, bottom-placed Cork City cannot be relegated if they lose to second-from-bottom Galway United at Eamonn Deacy Park on Friday night. A win for Galway would heap pressure on Waterford and Sligo Rovers in a battle to avoid the relegation/promotion playoff.

As it stands, Galway would face Cobh Ramblers to remain in the top flight next season.

Following Cork’s insipid 4-0 loss to St Pat’s at Richmond Park on Monday, their manager Gerard Nash was at a loss to explain the lack of fight from his players as they aimed to reduce the eight-point gap to Galway.

“We knew the importance of the game but the way we started, we shot ourselves in the foot,” said Nash. “And it is not the first time that has happened away from home. As the manager I’ve to take responsibility for that. I apologise to the fans that travelled and were watching at home.

“We were bullied at times,” he added. “We have to beat Galway, there is no other option, and there is no doubt we have to win the five games we have left to stay in this division.”

Remarkably, Cork could be relegated and still represent Irish football in the Europa League, if they overcome St Pat’s in the FAI Cup semi-final next Friday at Turner’s Cross and beat either Rovers or Kerry FC in the final on November 9th.

Friday’s Premier Division fixtures (7.45pm)

Drogheda United v Derry City; Galway United v Cork City; Shamrock Rovers v Bohemians; Shelbourne v Waterford.