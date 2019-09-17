John Stones out for a month to deepen Man City injury crisis

Nicolás Otamendi City’s only fit senior centre back with Stones out for up to six weeks

Jamie Jackson in Kharkiv

John Stones has been ruled out for at least a month with a muscle injury. Photograph: Paul Harding/Getty

John Stones has been ruled out for at least a month with a muscle injury. Photograph: Paul Harding/Getty

 

John Stones will be out for up to six weeks because of a muscle problem that leaves Nicolás Otamendi as Manchester City’s only available frontline centre-back.

With Aymeric Laporte out until February and Vincent Kompany having left in summer, Pep Guardiola struck a bullish note regarding Stones’s injury, which was sustained during training on Tuesday morning, as City were preparing for Wednesday’s Champions League game against Shakhtar Donetsk in Kharkiv.

“For me as a manager it’s an incredible challenge with just one central defender: Nico,” he said. “But I believe a lot in the spirit and commitment and everyone must make a step forward. I think we can come back with Fernandinho, Eric García, Taylor [Harwood-]Bellis for the next months. It’s an incredible challenge with just one central defender.

“What we will not do is complain that they are not able to play. Football is not how you handle good situations, but how you handle bad ones. We won seven titles and no one gave us anything – we did it ourselves. I am ready for the challenge. I like this situation.”

Harwood-Bellis is a 17-year-old who has yet to make his debut, and the 18-year-old García’s first-team experience consists of three EFL Cup games.

Guardiola moved Javier Mascherano from midfield to central defence with notable success while manager of Barcelona and is confident Fernandinho can fill in well for City. “He played there in that position a few games [before] and now we are going to use him in that position with Nico,” he said. - Guardian

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.