John Stones out for a month to deepen Man City injury crisis

John Stones will be out for up to six weeks because of a muscle problem that leaves Nicolás Otamendi as Manchester City’s only available frontline centre-back.

With Aymeric Laporte out until February and Vincent Kompany having left in summer, Pep Guardiola struck a bullish note regarding Stones’s injury, which was sustained during training on Tuesday morning, as City were preparing for Wednesday’s Champions League game against Shakhtar Donetsk in Kharkiv.

“For me as a manager it’s an incredible challenge with just one central defender: Nico,” he said. “But I believe a lot in the spirit and commitment and everyone must make a step forward. I think we can come back with Fernandinho, Eric García, Taylor [Harwood-]Bellis for the next months. It’s an incredible challenge with just one central defender.

“What we will not do is complain that they are not able to play. Football is not how you handle good situations, but how you handle bad ones. We won seven titles and no one gave us anything – we did it ourselves. I am ready for the challenge. I like this situation.”

Harwood-Bellis is a 17-year-old who has yet to make his debut, and the 18-year-old García’s first-team experience consists of three EFL Cup games.

Guardiola moved Javier Mascherano from midfield to central defence with notable success while manager of Barcelona and is confident Fernandinho can fill in well for City. “He played there in that position a few games [before] and now we are going to use him in that position with Nico,” he said. - Guardian