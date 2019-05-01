James McClean reveals vile abuse sent to him in birthday card

Republic of Ireland international has been a regular target of abuse during his career

James McClean received a birthday card filled with sectarian abuse. Photograph: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

James McClean received a birthday card filled with sectarian abuse. Photograph: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

 

Republic of Ireland international James McClean has revealed the sickening abuse he has received in a birthday card.

The Stoke player, who turned 30 on April 22nd, received a card containing a stream of vitriolic and abusive comments about his nationality. It also includes vile references to Hitler, Operation Flavius – in which three unarmed members of the IRA were shot dead in Gibraltar by the SAS – and Bloody Sunday.

McClean is a regular target of abuse for his well-documented political reasons as to why he will not wear the poppy.

The Derry native has previously taken to social media to call for the Football Association to do more in attempting to prevent such behaviour.

He took to Twitter on Wednesday to reveal the latest abuse he has received, posting images of the vile words written on the card’s front, back and inside.

With the caption ‘No words needed’, phrases such as “Fenian sub human b*****d” and “Happy Birthday and die on April 22” can clearly be read.

Inside, the hatred escalates, with IRA hunger striker Bobby Sands referred to as the 1981 “Slimmer of the Year”.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.