Daniel Wiffen in contention for second European medal after easing through heats of the 1,500m free

Daniel Wiffen is on course to defend his 1,500m freestyle gold medal at the European Short-Course Championships in Lublin, Poland. Photograph: Andrea Masini/Inpho

Daniel Wiffen has put himself right in contention for a second medal at the European Short-Course Championships in Lublin, Poland, after a superbly measured performance in the heats of the 1,500 metres freestyle.

After winning bronze in the 400m freestyle on Tuesday, Wiffen was back in the pool for one of his preferred events. He won the 400m/800m/1,500m treble two years ago, and the Armagh swimmer said he was determined to leave Lublin with at least one gold this time. That certainly looks on now.

Going in the last of four heats, Wiffen bided him time in the early stages of the 60-length race behind Germany’s Florian Wellbrock, the world record holder and Olympic open-water swimming champion.

By halfway, however, Wiffen was in complete control, opening a three-second gap on Wellbrock and Sweden’s Victor Johansson with 400m to go.

Clearly easing off in the last 100m, Wiffen allowed Johansson to come through to take the win in 14:23.98, Wiffen clocking 14:24.38, and with that safely through to Thursday’s final (6.12pm Irish time). Wellbrock was third in 14:30.53.

It’s just three months since the 24-year-old Wiffen underwent surgery on his appendix, while he also recently moved to a new training base in California. The Olympic 800m champion made his first big breakthrough in the 25-metre pool in Otopeni, Romania two years ago, winning that European Short-Course treble.

He also became the first Irish swimmer to break a world record when taking almost three seconds off the 800m mark held for 15 years by Australia’s Grant Hackett, and his own mark of 7:20.46 might well come under threat later in the week when he goes in his third event.

Ellen Walshe also produced an excellent swim on Wednesday morning, breaking her own Irish 100m individual medley record when finishing third in her heat in 58.80. The 24-year-old from Templeogue goes in the semi-finals on Wednesday evening ranked fourth fastest.

Evan Bailey also booked his place in the semi-finals of the 200m freestyle, finishing fourth in his heat in 1:42.68, also an Irish record, ranking him 13th among the 16 semi-finalists.

The Irish interest in Wednesday’s finals will focus on John Shortt after he produced another sensational swim to break his Irish 200m backstroke record for the second time in eight hours, winning his semi-final in 1:48.84 on Tuesday.

That smashed the 1:50.65 Shortt clocked in qualifying on Tuesday morning, the 18-year-old from Galway now putting himself in real medal contention for Wednesday’s final (6.17pm). He’s the fastest qualifier.

Under-23 European champion Ellie McCartney will also go in the women’s 100m breaststroke final, after finishing fifth in her semi-final in 1:04.75 on Tuesday to nail the last qualifying spot in Wednesday’s showdown (7.04pm).