Plan for effective removal of rainbow pedestrian crossing in Arklow leads to clash between authorities

The crossing on Arklow Main Street, which will be allowed to wear away according to current council policy. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

Plans by Wicklow County Council for the effective removal of the State’s first rainbow pedestrian crossing have led to a clash between the council and the Department of Transport.

Rainbow crossings, which feature rainbow colours painted each side of a pedestrian crossing, are designed to signal inclusivity and respect for diversity, particularly to members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Wicklow County Council’s Arklow Municipal District was the first local authority in the State to install a permanent rainbow crossing. The rainbow colours were painted on either side of the white lines of a pedestrian crossing on Arklow’s Main Street in December 2021. Stakeholders and vulnerable road users such as visually impaired advocacy group the NCBI were consulted on the design.

However, in May, members of the municipal council were told the colours would be allowed to wear away.

The council said it was “not in a position to refresh the paint, having regard to current legislation”.

The council said “pedestrian crossings are regulatory road markings, and as such, it is not open to Wicklow County Council to ignore the detailed specifications set out”.

Asked what specifically has changed in legislation since the rainbow crossing was installed, the council told The Irish Times: “All road markings are undertaken in accordance with the Traffic Signs Manual (updated December 2024). This manual, published by the Department of Transport, constitutes a direction given by the Minister of Transport to Road Authorities under Section 95 (16) of the Road Traffic Act 1961 in relation to the provision of traffic signs.”

However, the Department of Transport responded that the only change made to the Traffic Signals Manual since 2021, which updated the manual in 2024, was in relation to the use of orange flashing lights, known as Belisha beacons. The beacons require electricity and more complex installation, making them more expensive than signage. The update said the beacons could be replaced by signage, but was silent on the installation of rainbow crossings.

The council also appeared to clash with a response from Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien’s office, which said: “At present, the department does not intend to revise the guidance in relation to the current layout and road markings for pedestrian crossings, guidance which was in place at the time of first installation of the crossing [in Arklow] in question.”

In a Dáil reply to Wicklow Wexford Fianna Fáil TD Malcolm Byrne, Minister for State at the Department of Transport Sean Canny said rainbow crossings “are installed at the discretion of the individual local authority”.

Arklow based film-maker Dave Thomas, who campaigned for the installation of the rainbow crossing, said the council “wrongly cited legislation as the reason – yet the Minister for Transport has confirmed the same legislation that permitted the crossing in 2021 still stands today. The NCBI have also clarified they have no issue with such crossings if guidelines are followed.”

He said it was “appalling” and “deeply hurtful” that Wicklow County Council “would announce this at the start of Pride Month”.