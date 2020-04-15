Former England forward Jimmy Greaves released from hospital

The 80-year-old was taken ill last week

File photo of Jimmy Greaves who has been released from hospital. Photo: Sean Dempsey/PA Wire

File photo of Jimmy Greaves who has been released from hospital. Photo: Sean Dempsey/PA Wire

 

Jimmy Greaves has been released from hospital after being taken ill last week.

A statement on the former England, Chelsea and Tottenham forward’s Facebook page said: “We are delighted to let you all know that Jimmy is now back at home recuperating with his wife Irene.

“He has been very ill and we are hoping he will be fine going forward.”

Tottenham issued a statement last week saying Greaves had not suffered another stroke, nor tested positive for the coronavirus.

No further details of his condition have been announced, with the family asking for privacy.

“If and when there is any more news we will let you all know,” the statement added. “Thanks to the thousands of you that have sent goodwill messages.

“We love that so many of you still hold Jimmy so dear to your hearts and it’s lovely to know that there is still so much love for him in the world.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.