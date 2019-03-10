Fan arrested after running on pitch and pushing Chris Smalling

A supporter who ran on to the pitch and appeared to push Chris Smalling during Arsenal’s home victory over Manchester United has been arrested, the Gunners have announced.

Following on from a Birmingham fan running on to the field and striking Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish earlier on Sunday, a sole pitch invader ran on after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s penalty had put Arsenal 2-0 ahead.

As he ran to celebrate with the players he appeared to make contact with United defender Smalling.

Arsenal announced after the game that the individual had since been arrested and is likely to face a lifetime ban from the Emirates Stadium as the club have a “zero tolerance” approach to such actions.