FA Cup round-up: Steve Cook saves Bournemouth’s blushes

Bournemouth looked destined to be another Premier League team embarrassed in the FA Cup third-round by lower league opposition until Steve Cook rescued a 2-2 draw at home to Wigan in injury-time.

Will Grigg opened the scoring in the fifth minute and the Latics doubled their lead through an own goal by Emerson Hyndman.

But Lys Mousset began the fightback before Cook fired the late equaliser to take the tie to a replay.

Leicester were held to a goalless draw by League One club Fleetwood at Highbury Stadium.

Jamie Vardy was forced to miss the clash with his former team because of a groin problem and the 2016 Premier League champions barely threatened the home side in his absence.

Huddersfield progressed to the fourth round after strikes by Rajiv van La Parra and Danny Williams resulted in a 2-1 victory at Bolton.

Alan Pardew oversaw his first win as West Brom boss in a comfortable 2-0 victory against Exeter.

It took only 75 seconds for Saloman Rondon to grab the opener and Jay Rodriguez added the second, but Hal Robson-Kanu missed a penalty while the Baggies also had two goals disallowed.

Southampton put their freefall down the Premier League to the back of their minds as James Ward-Prowse was on target in a 1-0 victory at Fulham.

Bristol City placed the FA Cup down their list of priorities as they chase promotion from the Championship and prepare for a Carabao Cup semi-final first leg at Manchester City.

The Robins made seven changes against Watford and were punished by a 3-0 defeat at Vicarage Road, Andre Carrillo, Troy Deeney and Etienne Capoue scoring the goals.

Newcastle swept aside Luton 3-1 with Ayoze Perez on target twice while Swansea were held to a goalless draw by Wolves.

Sunderland’s hopes of igniting their season through a meaningful cup run ended with a 2-0 defeat at Middlesbrough in their Tees-Wear derby showdown.

Rudy Gestede and Martin Braithwaite struck before half-time to put the game beyond the reach of the Championship’s bottom-placed club.

FA Cup results

Fleetwood 0 Leicester 0

Middlesbrough 2 Sunderland 0

Aston Villa 1 Peterborough 3

Birmingham 1 Burton 0

Bolton 1 Huddersfield 2

Blackburn 0 Hull 1

Bournemouth 2 Wigan 2

Brentford 0 Notts County 1

Cardiff 0 Mansfield 0

Carlisle 0 Sheffield Wednesday 0

Coventry 2 Stoke 1

Doncaster 0 Rochdale 1

Exeter 0 West Brom 2

Fulham 0 Southampton 1

Ipswich 0 Sheffield United 1

Man City 4 Burnley 1

Millwall 4 Barnsley 1

Newcastle 3 Luton 1

QPR 0 MK Dons 1

Stevenage 0 Reading 0

Watford 3 Bristol City 0

Wolves 0 Swansea 0

Wycombe 1 Preston 5

Yeovil 2 Bradford 0

*Replays due to be played on the week commencing January 15th. Fourth round draw scheduled for Monday.