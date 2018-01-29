FA Cup draw: Paul Cook’s Wigan to host Manchester City
Swansea boss Carlos Carvalhal could return to Sheffield Wednesday
Wigan Athletic manager Paul Cook will be plotting the downfall of Manchester City in the FA Cup. Photograph: Oli Scarff/AFP/Getty Images
Paul Cook’s League One leaders Wigan will hope history can repeat itself after landing an FA Cup rematch with Manchester City in the fifth-round draw.
The DW Stadium clash will stir memories of the 2013 final when Wigan – then sliding out of the Premier League – snatched a stunning late winner to clinch the cup through a Ben Watson header.
In the pick of the other ties, new Swansea boss Carlos Carvalhal will face a quick return to his former club Sheffield Wednesday, provided the Swans beat Notts County in a replay.
Manchester United will travel to either Huddersfield or Birmingham, who battled out a 1-1 draw at the weekend and face a replay at St Andrew’s.
Chelsea face Hull at Stamford Bridge while Millwall could face Tottenham in a repeat of last season’s quarter-final provided they win replays over Rochdale and Newport respectively.
West Brom and Southampton meet in an all-Premier League clash, Sheffield United travel to Leicester, while Brighton face 1987 winners Coventry.
FA CUP FIFTH-ROUND DRAW
Sheffield Wednesday v Notts County or Swansea
West Brom v Southampton
Chelsea v Hull
Leicester v Sheffield United
Huddersfield or Birmingham v Manchester United
Millwall or Rochdale v Newport or Tottenham
Brighton v Coventry
Wigan v Manchester City