Evergreen Wes Hoolahan playing central part in Cambridge adventure

Former Shelbourne playmaker is 38 but one of the U’s key men

Michael Walker

Wes Hoolahan has been a key part of Cambridge’s good form this season. Photo: Mark Fletcher/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

‘There’s a familiar feel in the midfield as well,” said the geezer with the sharp southern English accent, “with The Magician – Wes Hoolahan – The Digger, The Boat and the ever-reliable Liam O’Neill”.

The geezer sounded well pleased. It was last Saturday afternoon and the showman was running through the Cambridge United line-up about to face Carlisle at Brunton Park 260 miles north-west of home. For purposes of clarity, The Digger is Paul Digby and The Boat is Hiram Boateng. The Magician, we know.

