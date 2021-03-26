Sligo Rovers come from behind to beat Waterford

Waterford 1 Sligo Rovers 2

Jordan Gibson’s struck an early goal of the season contender to crown a comeback win by Sligo Rovers at Waterford on Friday night.

Cian Kavanagh gave the Blues a fifth minute lead, only for them to concede 10 minutes before the interval through a Romeo Parkes volley. New signing Gibson completed the turnaround eight minutes into the second-half.

Red tape prevented Kevin Sheedy handing a debut to Kavanagh last week but the big striker marked his bow by heading home from the first attack.

The former Hearts forward rose unchallenged from Jamie Mascoll’s inswinging corner to plant a bullet-header beyond Ed McGinty.

Stung by that early concession, Sligo responded admirably. A looped cross from Greg Bolger landed on the head of Johnny Kenny, whose header from eight yards stuck the butt of the post.

The lively pace continued with Waterford wasting a great chance to double their lead on 19 minutes. It took the brilliance of McGinty to deny the Blues not once, but twice when he saved Shane Griffin’s first effort and the rebound from close range by Kavanagh.

Liam Buckley’s side continued to probe and shortly after Paul McLoughlin waved away appeals for a penalty for a challenge by Cameron Evans on Walter Figuera, they drew level on 35 minutes.

Gibson produced the spadework by beating Jamie Mascoll on the right flank and whipping a cross to the back post. Parkes was left unmarked 12 yards and duly drilled his volley into the roof of Brian Murphy’s net.

That equaliser gave Sligo the platform to go on and win the game. Gibson won the points by cutting inside Shane Griffin onto his left foot and finding the top corner with a sweet strike from 10 yards.

It took a brave block from Colm Horgan to prevent Kavanagh plundering the equaliser but Buckley’s side ran out deserved winners.

Waterford: B Murphy; D Power, K Ferguson, C Evans, J Mascoll; O Brennan, S Griffin (E Molloy 67); J Waite, A O’Reilly, P Mustwunguma (D Murphy 63), C Kavanagh (J Martin 80).

Sligo Rovers: E McGinty; C Horgan, J Mahon, G Buckley, R McCourt; G Bolger, N Morahan; J Gibson, R Parkes, W Figuera (D Cawley 68); J Kenny (R De Vries 72).

Referee: P McLaughlin (Donegal).