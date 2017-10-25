David Unsworth Everton’s tenure begins with Chelsea defeat

Caretaker manager cannot end six game winless streak as James McCarthy returns
Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger celebrates his first half goal against Everton. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

Chelsea 2 Everton 1

Antonio Rudiger’s 26th-minute header and a late strike from Willian gave Chelsea a 2-1 win over Everton on Wednesday to book their place in the League Cup quarter-finals.

Everton, playing their first game under caretaker manager David Unsworth following the sacking of Ronald Koeman, delivered an improved performance but it was not enough to stop the London club.

From a short corner, Charly Musonda swung in a deep cross and Rudiger rose well to power a header past Everton keeper Jordan Pickford.

Both teams made several changes from the line-ups that featured in the Premier League last weekend and while Everton enjoyed good pressure in the second half they were unable to find a way through.

A low shot from Willian, which flew in off the post, in stoppage-time doubled the advantage for Antonio Conte’s team although Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin swiftly responded with a good finish to give the Merseyside club a consolation.

Irish international James McCarthy started the game in the Everton midfield, his first club appearance of the season, in a boost for Martin O’Neill as he names his Ireland squad on Thursday for next month’s World Cup playoffs.

