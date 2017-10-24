Arsenal need extra time and City need penalties to progress

Claudio Bravo was the hero as stuttering Manchester City needed penalties to see off hard-working Wolves and make the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

Pep Guardiola’s Premier League leaders hosted Nuno Espirito Santo’s Sky Bet Championship table-toppers in a match that promised much but failed to deliver goals over 120 minutes.

Often-maligned Bravo saved City’s blushes on several occasions during the match and proved the spot-kick hero, denying Alfred N’Diaye and Conor Coady as the hosts won the penalty shootout 4-1 after the game ended 0-0.

Displaced between the sticks by summer signing Ederson Moraes, this was just the Chilean’s third appearance of the season and came as both sides made nine changes apiece.

Bravo produced several fine stops to deny Wolves when they ventured forwards, while Sergio Aguero tried and failed to become City’s all-time top scorer.

The Argentina international did manage to find the net and secure progress with a cheeky Panenka at the end of a shootout, but it was the saves of N’Diaye and Coady’s efforts that were key.

Teenage striker Eddie Nketiah came off the bench to score twice on his home debut and send Arsenal into the last eight at the expense of Norwich.

The England Under-19 international had played just a minute of first-team football for the Gunners before his introduction saw Arsenal come from behind and win 2-1 after extra-time.

Josh Murphy put Norwich ahead with a deft chip, his fourth goal in the competition this season, but the Canaries were guilty of wasting a host of chances to kill off the tie. Nketiah, 18, then equalised with his first professional goal just 15 seconds after coming off the bench.

That sent the tie into extra-time, where Nketiah headed home to seal a memorable Emirates Stadium debut and put Arsene Wenger’s side into Wednesday’s quarter-final draw. Wenger made 11 changes from the team that won 5-2 at Everton on Sunday.

Bristol City’s Callum O’Dowda scores on Tuesday night at Ashton Gate. Photograph: PA

Premier League strugglers Crystal Palace were dumped out of the competition as Bristol City came from behind to win 4-1 at Ashton Gate.

Bakary Sako had put Roy Hodgson’s much-changed side, who are bottom of the top-flight table with just three points, ahead in the 21st minute.

However, Matt Taylor equalised in the 34th minute after a mistake from Patrick van Aanholt and City were in front five minutes later through a close-range finish from Milan Djuric.

Joe Bryan crashed home a third on the hour when his left-foot drive went in off the crossbar, with Irish international Callum O’Dowda knocking in a fourth six minutes later to compound a miserable night for the Eagles.

Bournemouth put their Premier League troubles to one side with a 3-1 home win over Middlesbrough.

Debutant Jack Simpson put the Cherries ahead four minutes into the second half, but Boro were level in the 56th minute through Marcus Tavernier.

However, Eddie Howe’s team — who picked up only their second league win when beating Stoke at the weekend — were strong during the closing stages as forward Callum Wilson, making his first appearance since January following a serious knee injury, slotted in a penalty in the 75th minute and Benik Afobe wrapped things up late on.

Managerless Leicester came from behind to beat Leeds 3-1 at the King Power Stadium.

Pablo Hernandez had put the Championship side ahead in the 26th minute but Kelechi Iheanacho soon levelled on the half-hour.

Islam Slimani gave the Foxes the lead in the 71st minute and a fine effort from Riyad Mahrez sealed victory with two minutes left.