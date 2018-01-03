David Silva says premature son ‘fighting day by day’

Manchester City playmaker had been given time off for personal reasons
David Silva has taken time off after his son was born prematurely. Photograph: Paul Ellis/AFP

David Silva has taken time off after his son was born prematurely. Photograph: Paul Ellis/AFP

 

Manchester City playmaker David Silva has announced his son is “fighting day by day” after being born prematurely.

Silva missed four of City’s five games prior to Tuesday’s Premier League win over Watford for what the club said were personal reasons.

The Spaniard posted a message on Twitter on Wednesday, which said: “I want to thank all of you for the love and good wishes received in the last few weeks, special thanks to my team mates, the manager and all at the club for understanding my situation.

“Also I want to share with you the birth of my son Mateo, who was born extremely preterm and is fighting day by day with the help of the medical team.”

Silva played the full duration against Watford after missing the draw at Crystal Palace on New Year’s Eve and victory at Newcastle on December 27th.

Before that, the 31-year-old had also sat out a win over Tottenham on December 16th and Carabao Cup tie at Leicester three days later, before playing for the entirety of the win over Bournemouth on December 23rd.

Following the Watford game, City boss Pep Guardiola said Silva may have to miss more games because of his situation.

“He’s free to stay or leave, it depends,” Guardiola said.

“He wants to stay because he enjoys it a lot, but family is the most important thing in life.

“It doesn’t matter if we drop a lot of points because he is not here. I will never push him. Some days he will be here, some he will be out, it depends how his family is.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.