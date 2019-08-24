Championship round-up: Leeds cruise to the top with easy win at Stoke

Meanwhile Charlton kept pace with a home win over Brentford

Leeds United players celebrate their second goal in front of their travelling supporters during the Championship win over Stoke City. Photo: Dave Howarth/PA Wire.

Stoke’s torrid start to the season continued as they lost heavily at home against Championship leaders Leeds.

England goalkeeper Jack Butland was dropped after a series of mistakes already this campaign but his replacement Adam Federici was unable to prevent a 3-0 defeat.

Stuart Dallas, Ezgjan Alioski and Patrick Bamford were all on the score sheet as Marcelo Bielsa’s unbeaten team made it four wins from their first five matches. Stoke stay bottom of the table with just one point.

Charlton are second in the standings after Conor Gallagher’s goal gave them a 1-0 victory against Brentford at The Valley.

Bristol City made it three wins on the spin with a 3-1 success at Hull. Benik Afobe scored either side of a Reece Burke own goal for the Robins. Jarrod Bowen had equalised for the hosts.

Two goals from Lewis Grabban saw Nottingham Forest win 2-1 at Fulham, who replied late on through Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Daniel Johnson scored twice from the penalty spot as Preston beat Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 at Deepdale. Steven Fletcher headed one back for the Owls, but Lee Bullen’s side could not find an equaliser.

Huddersfield remain without a win this season after second-half goals from Ovie Ejaria and Michael Morrison gave Reading a 2-0 victory at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Luton won the battle of the two promoted sides as last season’s League One champions overcame Barnsley 3-1 at Oakwell. Goals from Jacob Butterfield, James Collins and Harry Cornick put the visitors in control before Mallik Wilks replied in the second half.

It was also 3-1 at Loftus Road where Nahki Wells, Eberechi Eze and Jordan Hugill were on target for QPR against Wigan, who led after just two minutes through Cedric Kipre’s strike.

It was a tale of penalties at Pride Park as Derby drew 1-1 with West Brom. Martyn Waghorn scored from the spot early on before seeing a second penalty saved just before half time. Kenneth Zohore levelled things up with another spot-kick seven minutes from time.

Middlesbrough and Millwall shared the points in a 1-1 draw after Tom Bradshaw cancelled out Paddy McNair’s opening goal for Boro, while Blackburn versus Cardiff finished goalless at Ewood Park.

