Ireland beat Canada in penalty shoot-out to progress to last 16 in Under-17 World Cup

Under-17 World Cup Round of 32: Republic of Ireland 1 (M Noonan 65) Canada 1 (Kozlovskiy 85) (Ireland won 9-8 on pens)

Ireland’s under-17s can dare to dream after advancing to the last 16 of the World Cup, having held their nerve in a tense penalty shoot-out win over Canada.

What started out as an eye-catching run of form in Qatar has quickly morphed into real momentum with a clash against Switzerland next Tuesday the reward for Colin O’Brien’s young charges.

O’Brien has credited his team for dealing with everything and anything thrown their way over in Doha; from wearing the favourites tag against Panama, measuring the unpredictability of Uzbekistan and negotiating the brute physicality of Paraguay.

But they displayed tremendous mental strength here, to triumph in a drawn out and dramatic shoot-out in which there was no love lost between the Irish players and Canada’s goalkeeper Jonathan Ransom, with all sides trading verbals throughout.

Goalkeeper Alex Noonan wasn’t far off stepping up to take his own spot kick, it had gone on so long, but he made the match-winning intervention just before it was needed, denying Canada’s Elijah Roche with their ninth attempt.

His namesake and Shamrock Rovers team-mate, Michael Noonan, had put Ireland ahead after 65 minutes with his third goal of a World Cup finals that he is fully embracing, but Sergei Kozlovskiy equalised for Canada with five minutes remaining.

In truth, the shoot-out provided the drama the game lacked overall with neither side taking control in a cagey opening half, although Noonan might have finished the game with a hat-trick had things gone his way in those early exchanges.

First, he went close from a neatly worked free-kick that fizzed just wide with Ransom at full stretch, and the goalkeeper then excelled in smothering the Shamrock Rovers striker’s next attempt.

Ireland's Jaden Umeh and Michael Noonan contest for the ball. Photograph: Inpho

Grady McDonnell slipped the forward through with a beautifully weighted ball that Noonan scampered on to, but he couldn’t get enough lift on his first time, left-footed effort at close range that was well dealt with by Ransom, who was quickly off his line.

McDonnell was effectively Ireland’s spy in the Canadian camp, considering he was born and raised in the country and became the Canadian Premier League’s youngest ever professional before his move to Belgium.

He was also a standout for Ireland in that opening half, taking matters into his own hands in trying to galvanise an Irish midfield that wasn’t firing like it had during the group stages. Ireland needed to play forward more than they were.

Their cause wasn’t helped by Canada defender Sahil Deo who kept Jaden Umeh, the big Benfica winger, under wraps for long spells. Umeh is often the catalyst for Ireland’s best work in attacking areas but couldn’t get into stride until late on.

And just to rub it in, Deo himself chipped in with Canada’s best chance of that lacklustre opening half with Ireland goalkeeper Noonan palming his curling, long-range effort over the bar.

There was a notable shift in Ireland’s application in the second-half and they were good value for their 65th-minute lead, having already gone close through Ramon Martos, who brought a good save from Ransom.

Noonan’s perseverance was the turning point. Josh Nteziryayo struggled to deal with a dropping ball, punted forward from deep. Noonan thrives when opponents are in a bind and he never let up, snapping at the centre-back’s heels until he botched a passback to his goalkeeper. Noonan pounced and this time put enough lift on the ball to beat Ransom and hand Ireland the lead.

Later, Umeh could have killed the game off but shot straight at Ransom and Ireland rued that miss as Kozlovskiy’s scruffy volley found its way into the net through a sea of bodies to force the heightened drama that followed, but Ireland stood tall.

IRELAND: A Noonan; Butler, McDonagh, Leonard, Solanke (Sherlock 82); McDonnell, Finneran, Martos (McMahon-Brown 71); Ozhianvuna, M Noonan, Umeh.

CANADA: Ransom; Deo, Roche, Nteziryayo, Chukwu (Kozlovskiy 76); Khan, Fortier (Sadek 76), Judelson, Jimoh (Selemani 62); Parker, Evans (Aiyenero 62).

Referee: J Chavani (South Africa)