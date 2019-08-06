Arsenal captain Laurent Koscielny set for move to Bordeaux

French defender is to undergo a medical on Tuesday in a deal worth up to €5 million

Nick Ames

Arsenal’s Laurent Koscielny is set to join Ligue 1 side Bordeaux in a deal worth around €5 million. Photo: Adam Davy/PA Wire

Arsenal’s Laurent Koscielny is set to join Ligue 1 side Bordeaux in a deal worth around €5 million. Photo: Adam Davy/PA Wire

 

The Arsenal captain, Laurent Koscielny, is on the verge of a return to France with Bordeaux after the clubs agreed a fee of up to €5m.

Koscielny is due to undergo a medical at the Ligue 1 club on Tuesday and, assuming that goes smoothly, will sign for Paulo Sousa’s side shortly afterwards. Personal terms are not believed to be a problem and it will bring an end to a nine-year spell in north London for the experienced centre-back.

In one way the move is a blow for Unai Emery on the eve of the new season, with Arsenal’s short-staffing at the back already an issue. But in another way it removes a significant problem from his hands as Koscielny made it clear this summer that he wanted to leave Arsenal.

That desire led to a dismayed Koscielny refusing to join Arsenal’s preseason tour of the US after the club refused to end his contract a year early and let him depart for free. Arsenal said at the time that they were “very disappointed” with the actions of a player who, since arriving from Lorient in 2010, has been a consistent and upstanding character.

But Bordeaux’s willingness to pay a fee has broken the deadlock between the parties and the 33-year-old Koscielny, who has made 353 appearances for Arsenal, now looks certain to get his move.

Arsenal will see defensive reinforcements as a priority and are interested in the RB Leipzig centre-back Dayot Upamecano, as well as Daniele Rugani of Juventus. – Guardian

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.