Antonio Conte ‘not worried’ by Jose’s contempt

Conte previously branded Manchester United’s controversial manager ‘a little man’
Antonio Conte during Chelsea’s draw with Leicester City at Stamford Bridge. Photograph: Getty Images

Antonio Conte told Jose Mourinho the feeling is mutual after the Manchester United manager said he regarded their bitter feud with “contempt”.

The two Premier League bosses have traded barbs since the new year after Mourinho’s comment he did not feel the need to behave like “a clown” during games touched a nerve with Conte.

That sparked an extraordinary war of words between the pair, where Conte accused Mourinho of having “demenza senile”, which directly translates as senile dementia, prompting the United boss to hit back by appearing to allude to a four-month suspension Conte served in relation to match-fixing. Conte was later cleared of wrongdoing.

Conte responded by accusing Mourinho of being “fake” and “a little man”.

Asked about Mourinho’s “contempt” comments following Saturday’s goalless draw with Leicester, Conte said: “I think that I said (I’d) stop the story.

“But, it (contempt) is the same for me. I don’t know if he said this for me.

“But I’m not worried. I sleep very well.”

Chelsea are scheduled to play United at Old Trafford on February 25th, unless the Blues reach the Carabao Cup final at Wembley on the same day.

